Bits & Pieces

Aviation lovers and aspiring pilots of all ages are invited to Open Cockpit Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Pearson Field in Vancouver, Washington. It's an opportunity to see historic planes up close, climb into the cockpit of vintage aircraft, and take a turn "flying" in the flight simulator lab at the Education Center, and other activities.

