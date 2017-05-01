Assistant city attorney in court in DUI case
An assistant attorney with the Vancouver City Attorney's Office who's accused of drunken driving was arraigned Monday in Skamania County District Court. Nicholas Z. Barnabas, 32, of Vancouver entered a not-guilty plea to driving under the influence stemming from an April 23 stop on state Highway 14, according to court administration.
