Andrew Kaler , a 2013 graduate of Camas High School, will earn his degree in electrical engineering and mathematics at Idaho State University this month, where he was selected as the outstanding student from the College of Science and Engineering. At Idaho State, he was named Big Sky All-Conference Scholar Athlete four times and has been on the dean's list each term, with a 4.0 GPA.
