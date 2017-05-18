Appellate court reinstates $9 million...

Appellate court reinstates $9 million award to ex-officer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A federal appellate court has reinstated a $9 million jury award to a former Vancouver police officer who wrongly convicted of sexual abuse. The Columbian reports that Clyde Spencer spent nearly two decades in prison before then-Gov. Gary Locke commuted his sentence in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC