Annual service pays tribute to officers, K-9s killed in line of duty
The sound of fighter jets roared overhead, almost as on cue, as Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson sang, "And the rocket's red glare," during Thursday's annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor local and state officers killed in the line of duty. Eyes turned skyward as the F-15s' deafening sound punctuated the national anthem, though they passed in time for the crowd to catch the song's ending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC