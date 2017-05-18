Annual service pays tribute to officers, K-9s killed in line of duty

The sound of fighter jets roared overhead, almost as on cue, as Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson sang, "And the rocket's red glare," during Thursday's annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor local and state officers killed in the line of duty. Eyes turned skyward as the F-15s' deafening sound punctuated the national anthem, though they passed in time for the crowd to catch the song's ending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.