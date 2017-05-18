All 107 rescued rabbits have found new homes

It took 14 bales of hay, seven 40-pound bags of pellets, three pallets of bark shavings for bedding and thousands of hours of work from staff and volunteers, but all 107 rabbits the Humane Society for Southwest Washington rescued earlier this year have found more permanent homes, according to Lisa Feder, the organization's vice president of shelter operations. In March, Clark County Animal Control responded to an unusually large animal hoarding situation involving a family that found themselves overwhelmed with the rabbits, in addition to 23 chickens and 21 guinea pigs.

