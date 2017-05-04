2 arrested after man found shot to death in shed
Police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a shed north of Vancouver, Washington last week. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that detectives developed probable cause to arrest 39-year-old Neil Always on a murder, kidnapping and robbery charges in the death of 34-year-old Raymond Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC