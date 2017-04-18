YWCA to screen a I Am Jane Doea at Kiggins
YWCA Clark County will host a free screening of documentary film "I Am Jane Doe" at Kiggins Theatre in downtown Vancouver on May 4. The film, written and directed by Mary Mazzio and narrated by Jessica Chastain, "chronicles the epic battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their underage daughters who were bought and sold for sex on Backpage.com ," YWCA said in a news release. The film "shines a light on child sex-trafficking, a gut-wrenching reality that affects every community in America, debunking the myth that this crime only happens in developing countries."
