Youth winners featured at Vancouver Symphony concert
In an age that diverts our already short attention spans with all sorts of distractions, it wonderful to know that there are still kids who spend years mastering an instrument and learn how to play complex music. That includes the three very talented musicians who will take center stage at this weekend's Vancouver Symphony concert.
