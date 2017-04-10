Widening & extension of NE 10th more than meets the eye
The construction bid on the much-anticipated widening and extension of NE 10th Avenue near the Clark County Fairgrounds was awarded this week to Cascade Bridge LLC of Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
