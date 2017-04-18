Vancouver police search for suspect after reported robbery
Officers were called to the Northwest Priority Credit Union, 11215 N.E. 28th St., at about 10:30 a.m., for a reported robbery alarm. The suspect, described as a man in his 20s wearing a black afro wig and a red sweater, was last seen on foot heading east and north from the credit union, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.
