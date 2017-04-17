Vancouver man gets 2 years for setting fire to two buildings

A Vancouver man was sentenced Monday to more than 2A1 2 years in prison for setting fire to two under-construction buildings in August 2016. Ryan J. Rodriguez, 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree arson and second-degree burglary in connection with the back-to-back fires that destroyed an under-construction apartment building and two-story house in the Minnehaha area.

