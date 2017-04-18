Vancouver countrya s 7th healthiest housing market
A survey from SmartAsset, a financial software and data company, found that Vancouver has the seventh healthiest and the third least risky housing market among the 100 most-populated U.S. cities. In Vancouver, just 1 percent of homes experienced decreasing value; 4.6 homes had negative equity and people on average spent 11.4 years in their house.
