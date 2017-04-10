Vancouver City Council discusses annexation, RV parking code
Larry Dorr, who lives in unincorporated Clark County and is bracing for likely annexation by the city of Vancouver, had a straightforward question for city councilors on Monday night: What's in it for us? Dorr pointed out that the city's police force is understaffed and said his recycling services would be cut once the annexation took place. On top of likely longer emergency response times and possibly fewer services, he's expecting his annual cost for taxes and utilities to increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC