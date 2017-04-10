Vancouver City Council discusses anne...

Vancouver City Council discusses annexation, RV parking code

Larry Dorr, who lives in unincorporated Clark County and is bracing for likely annexation by the city of Vancouver, had a straightforward question for city councilors on Monday night: What's in it for us? Dorr pointed out that the city's police force is understaffed and said his recycling services would be cut once the annexation took place. On top of likely longer emergency response times and possibly fewer services, he's expecting his annual cost for taxes and utilities to increase.

