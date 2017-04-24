Vancouver assistant city attorney cited for DUI
An assistant attorney with the Vancouver City Attorney's Office was cited by the Washington State Patrol early Sunday morning for allegedly driving under the influence on state Highway 14. Nicholas Z. Barnabas, 32, of Vancouver will appear on the allegation May 3 in Clark County District Court, court records show. The maximum sentence for DUI is 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
