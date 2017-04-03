Two hired for Washougal High School

Two hired for Washougal High School

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Washougal School District's board announced the hiring of two new associate principals at Washougal High School, from left, Gary McGarvie and Mark Castle. Mark Castle will oversee the new Excelsior program at Washougal High School, and Gary McGarvie will work as the athletic director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Schedule 2017 11 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at April 03 at 1:59PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC