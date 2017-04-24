Two displaced in overnight Camas apartment fire
Crews with the Camas-Washougal Fire Department were called to 940 N.W. Seventh Ave. at 12:08 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fire in one of the apartments. Firefighters arrived and saw flames coming from one of the units and quickly doused the flames, containing the damage to the common room of one unit in the four-unit building, Camas-Washougal Division Chief Cliff Free said.
