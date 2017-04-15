This Guy Proposed With A Movie Trailer & It Was So Creative
A lot of people wish for perfect Hollywood endings, but Adrianna Neil got a Hollywood beginning when her boyfriend proposed to her via a movie trailer . The Huffington Post reports that Neil and her now-fiancA©, Ryan Langston, went to see Beauty & The Beast for her 26th birthday, but she didn't expect that one of the previews was just for her.
