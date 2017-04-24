Teens paint away the blues with art therapy project

Thanks to a $150,000 grant from Legacy Health System - spread out over three years - three clubhouses will have part-time therapists starting in May. A brick wall was painted in black puffy paint on an old pair of blue jeans, along with the words anger, confusion, stress, depression, hurt and laughter. "They don't need to be interpreted," said Lisa Lowe as she observed the handiwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.