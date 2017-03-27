Suspects in Ridgefield burglary appea...

Suspects in Ridgefield burglary appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Columbian

One of the three men accused of burglarizing a Ridgefield house had driven from Texas to Vancouver to visit a friend a day prior to the alleged crime. Jean Carlos Bachemolina, 31, told investigators that he had only been in Vancouver for one night when he, Edgar Bulles Torres, 43, and Omar R. Ortega, 35, both of Monroe, La., went out driving around in a van at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?! Mar 23 Gordon Leadfoot -... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clark County was issued at March 31 at 1:51PM PDT

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC