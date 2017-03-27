Suspects in Ridgefield burglary appear in court

One of the three men accused of burglarizing a Ridgefield house had driven from Texas to Vancouver to visit a friend a day prior to the alleged crime. Jean Carlos Bachemolina, 31, told investigators that he had only been in Vancouver for one night when he, Edgar Bulles Torres, 43, and Omar R. Ortega, 35, both of Monroe, La., went out driving around in a van at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.