Suspects in fatal shooting of Vancouver teen allegedly tried to rob him of belt

A Vancouver teenager who was fatally shot in Portland's Holladay Park last week was being robbed at gunpoint for his belt by at least two other teens, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Kole Tabian Jones, 18, of Gresham, Ore., was arraigned Monday in Multnomah County in the alleged robbery and shooting of 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the April 11 incident near Lloyd Center.

