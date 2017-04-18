Suspects in fatal shooting of Vancouver teen allegedly tried to rob him of belt
A Vancouver teenager who was fatally shot in Portland's Holladay Park last week was being robbed at gunpoint for his belt by at least two other teens, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Kole Tabian Jones, 18, of Gresham, Ore., was arraigned Monday in Multnomah County in the alleged robbery and shooting of 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the April 11 incident near Lloyd Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC