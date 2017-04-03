Suspected intoxicated driver crashes in Vancouver
A Vancouver man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that Washington State Patrol said was caused by intoxicated driving. Tyler P. Ellis, 27,was driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup south on state Highway 503 near 71st Street at about 7 p.m. when he left the roadway and rolled the pickup, which landed on its top in a drainage ditch, Washington State Patrol reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
