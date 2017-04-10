Suspect in Vancouver double homicide ...

Suspect in Vancouver double homicide appears in court

Arkangel D. Howard, 31, who's accused in a double homicide in east Vancouver, appears in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday morning, April 13, 2017. A Portland man accused of fatally shooting two men at an east Vancouver apartment complex last month made a first appearance this morning in Clark County Superior Court.

