- Supreme Court denies hearing for casino case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear an appeal challenging the Cowlitz tribe's right to have a reservation on 156 acres of property west of La Center. The decision comes just weeks before the scheduled opening of the tribe's brand new, $510 million Ilani Casino Resort on the reservation, which is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

