- Supreme Court denies hearing for casino case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear an appeal challenging the Cowlitz tribe's right to have a reservation on 156 acres of property west of La Center. The decision comes just weeks before the scheduled opening of the tribe's brand new, $510 million Ilani Casino Resort on the reservation, which is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|18 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
