Sleep Center opening Salmon Creek loc...

Sleep Center opening Salmon Creek location

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Local sleep clinic Vancouver Sleep Center will open a new location in Salmon Creek on Thursday, according to company representatives. The center helps with sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea.

