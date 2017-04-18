Search continues for missing Camas teenager, police say
The Camas Police Department said Wednesday it's no closer in finding a teen reported missing last week, and thanked community members for the many tips they have provided so far. Cole Burbank, 16, was last seen April 13 leaving Camas High School in a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington plates: AKW3441.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Wed
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC