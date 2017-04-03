Save the Date: Have a magical time at Ridgefield's Old Liberty Theater
It's Night of Magic for all ages with Adam the Great, who pairs slight of hand with comedic timing, and Leapin' Louie, who specialized in physical comedy from juggling to western-inspired rope tricks. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Old Liberty Theater, 115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield.
