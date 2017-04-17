Remote Washington park features work by artist Maya Lin
One of the best-kept secrets in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears to be the work of a world-renowned artist off the beaten path in Washington's Asotin County. The "listening circle" Maya Lin designed at Chief Timothy Park hasn't drawn many visitors, but Confluence Project officials said signs should be installed this summer to help folks know where to find the stone-rimmed amphitheater, near the top of the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC