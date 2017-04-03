Record-setting bird-watcher shares exploits at Vancouver talk
The term "bird-watcher" may conjure stereotypical images of retirees, clad in cargo pants and safari hats, peering through binoculars into the scrub within the nearest wildlife refuge, but Noah Strycker defies the convention. At age 30, the blond, Eugene, Ore.-based ornithologist traversed the globe in 2015 and visited seven continents and 41 countries and set a world record by seeing 6,042 different bird species - more than half the world's variety of birds - in a single year.
