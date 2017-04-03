Radon common where two districts' schools located
Most Evergreen Public Schools and Vancouver Public Schools campuses are located in parts of the county more likely to test positive for elevated levels of the radioactive gas radon, a Columbian analysis shows. Department of Health data dating from 1989 through 2016 shows the southern part of Clark County, nearer to the Columbia River, is more likely to test positive for elevated levels of radon.
