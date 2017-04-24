Quadplexes proposed in Marrion neighborhood

The Bahumaid Apartments in the Marrion neighborhood may soon have two additional quadplex apartments, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. The twin buildings would amount to 5,558 square feet and be constructed at the north end of a lot, 10510 N.E. 7th St., which is already home to two other multifamily residences.

