Proposed apartment would offer manufacturing space
A two-story building proposed in the Fircrest neighborhood would combine apartment life with some light manufacturing, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. Heritage Commons would be a mixed-use building with light manufacturing on its ground floor and seven apartment units on its second floor, the documents said.
