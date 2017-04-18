Prince's Posthumous 'Deliverance' EP Yanked from All Digital Music Services
Prince 's estate and Paisley Park have successfully blocked the release of an authorized EP featuring six songs recorded by the late musician between 2006-2008. The project was scheduled for release on Friday , which is the one-year anniversary of Prince's untimely death.
