Port of Vancouver hires chief financial, administrative officer
Elizabeth Gotelli has been hired as the chief financial and administrative officer at the Port of Vancouver. She begins work at the port May 8. Gotelli previously worked as director of public affairs and human resources for the city of Lacey.
