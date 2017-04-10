Police say victim in Portland park sh...

Police say victim in Portland park shooting was boy, 17

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Police have identified a teenager as the victim in a fatal shooting that happened in a park near the Lloyd Center mall in northeast Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner says 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. died Tuesday of a single gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ftra gang looking for info 4 hr Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason 7 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr 7 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC