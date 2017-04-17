Police say attempted belt theft led to Portland shooting
Authorities say one of two teenagers arrested after a fatal shooting in a Portland park told a homicide detective they had wanted to steal the victim's belt. An affidavit filed by a Multnomah County prosecutor says a 17-year-old boy charged with robbery told Detective Erik Kammerer that stealing the belt was the reason they approached Shawn Scott Jr., a 17-year-old who died last week of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC