Police say attempted belt theft led to Portland shooting

Authorities say one of two teenagers arrested after a fatal shooting in a Portland park told a homicide detective they had wanted to steal the victim's belt. An affidavit filed by a Multnomah County prosecutor says a 17-year-old boy charged with robbery told Detective Erik Kammerer that stealing the belt was the reason they approached Shawn Scott Jr., a 17-year-old who died last week of a single gunshot wound to the head.

