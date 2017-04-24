Police: Man who crashed into yard accused of illegally possessing gun

A man was arrested after, police say, he crashed into a front yard Monday night and was accused of being in possession of a gun he shouldn't legally have. Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of East McLoughlin Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. after witnesses reported a vehicle on its side in the front yard of a residence, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

