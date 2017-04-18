Parents of missing Camas teen plead for his safe return
Cole Burbank, 16, was last seen in class at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Camas High School. He has not been seen or heard from since and police are asking the public to call 911 if they have any information on his whereabouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC