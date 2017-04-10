Owners of former Q Nightclub sue city, C-Tran

Owners of Q Nightclub and Lounge are suing the city of Vancouver and C-Tran, among others, for $22.5 million, alleging they conspired to close the now-defunct nightclub. Business partners Adrian Kallimanis and Jose Parra contend that they and their club - referred to as a "minority club" in the federal lawsuit - were victims of racial prejudice and efforts by the organizations to hamstring the business and eventually get it closed.

