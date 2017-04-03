No arrest in fight where woman lost part of finger
Police said they haven't made an arrest in an assault case where a woman lost part of her finger because they couldn't determine who the primary aggressor was. Officers who responded are forwarding the case to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review of possible charges, Vancouver Police Department Spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.
