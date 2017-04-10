Mural to commemorate Vancouver Fire Department's 150 years
As part of celebrations for the Vancouver Fire Department's 150th birthday, a local artist will paint a mural commemorating the occasion on a nearby Walgreen's in Uptown Vancouver. The city partnered with the Clark County Mural Society for the project, city spokeswoman Carol Bua said, and it hired Guy Drennan to paint the mural on the north wall of the Walgreen's building, 2515 Main St., according to the department.
