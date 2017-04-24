Morning Press: Ilani opens and snarls traffic; judge dies; one-legged baseball player

Speeches that started at 10 a.m., meant to encapsulate the yearslong journey to build the Ilani Casino Resort and thank the many people involved, were interrupted by a rambunctious Monday morning mob. They chanted, "Open! Open! Open!" Then, just a few minutes later, residents from all over the Vancouver-Portland metro area were introduced to Ilani - pronounced Ay-Lan-Ay - and the walls of slot machines, table games and restaurants inside the 368,000-square-foot complex.

