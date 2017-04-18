More than 100 cited for distracted driving
Law enforcement across Clark County participated in a traffic enforcement emphasis focusing on distracted driving for two weeks, resulting in 126 citations. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, troopers with Washington State Patrol and officers with Battle Ground, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal police departments participated in the emphasis.
