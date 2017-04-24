Meet youth who make a difference
Back in Jordan, Salsabel Al Masri struggled with a school system that didn't seem to welcome Syrian refugees. Just a year later, the 14-year-old speaks a remarkable amount of English and is settling into Northeast Portland and a new American life.
