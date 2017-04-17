Markon Brand Design relocating to Vancouver
The Orchards-based company, which started out making signs and screen prints, said recently its operation has grown to a "full-scale branding and digital agency" in need of more space. The agency will move to 215 W. 12th St., Suite 201, where it will occupy an office with nearly double the space.
