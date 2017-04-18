Longtime Vancouver attorney Miles resigns from legal profession
Vancouver Salary Review Commission member and local attorney MarCine Miles is pictured before a meeting in April 2016. Longtime Vancouver attorney MarCine Miller Miles has resigned from the Washington State Bar Association after the association recommended that she be disbarred for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly, incapacitated client.
