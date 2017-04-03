Lawmakers' effort to compromise pays off
This legislative session, Southwest Washington lawmakers were determined to meet regularly, work cohesively and move past personality conflicts, which in previous years hindered what they could deliver for the region. Both the Senate and House capital budgets - money for land, buildings and equipment - were recently unveiled and for the first time in a while, the region fares well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Fri
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC