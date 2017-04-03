Landslide blocks train tracks north of Vancouver
A landslide blocked the train tracks between Vancouver and Kelso late this morning, disrupting Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle until Sunday. "Historically, the Felida Ridgefield region has received more service disruptions due to debris this past seasons, than in recent memory," due to significant rainfall he said.
