Ilani Casino Resort opens to eager crowds

Speeches that started at 10 am., meant to encapsulate the years-long journey to build the Ilani Casino Resort and thank the many people responsible, were interrupted by a rambunctious Monday morning mob chanting, "Open! Open! Open!" Today, residents from all over the Vancouver-Portland metro area are getting introduced to Ilani - pronounced Ay-Lan-Ay - and the numerous slot machines, table games and restaurants inside the 368,000-square-foot complex. "You can never have too many casinos," said Debbie Bliss, 59, who attended the ribbon-cutting with two of her sisters.

