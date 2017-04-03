I-5 Bridge bill finds support in Olympia
A measure addressing the region's most divisive topic - how to replace the 100-year-old Interstate 5 Bridge - passed the Statehouse in Olympia on Thursday, clearing the pathway for it to land on the governor's desk. "This bill has had a long journey," Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, told her colleagues on the House floor Thursday while urging them to support the measure.
